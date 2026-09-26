Friend recalls last moments with woman found dead in Thembisa

A friend of the woman whose body was found in Thembisa South, Ekurhuleni, says she was with her at a tavern on Friday night before they went their separate ways.

The woman’s body was discovered in the Vusimusi section on Saturday morning.

BREAKING NEWS | Police have confirmed that the body of a half naked woman has been found inside Mooifontein Cemetery in Tembisa near an Informal Settlement. For more visit https://t.co/Jm2zGCk5RU pic.twitter.com/drVEGRivKj — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

The friend says she became alarmed after being shown a picture of the body and recognising the clothes the woman was wearing when she last saw her.

Friend speaks, “I don’t know what I’m going to say to her children. It’s painful. I last saw her yesterday, and this morning, when I went to check on her, she wasn’t there. I got scared when they started describing the clothes she was wearing, because i realised they were similar. She was wearing a t-shirt similar to mine, black tights and white shoes.”

Video | Ekurhuleni Murders | A friend speaks to SABC News about her loss

The discovery brings the number of women’s bodies found over the past two months to 11 – 10 in Ekurhuleni and one in Soweto.

Investigations

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni says a joint command group involving senior police leadership and crime intelligence is meeting regularly to monitor progress in the probe into the discovery of female bodies across the province.

Mthombeni says they have an experienced team of investigators. “We are progressing, we are moving, and there is one case in which we have progressed, and we are moving on the leads. But for this one, it’s still at the initial stage, where we are putting our resources together to ensure that we see this matter is resolved. And I said to you, we have put the intervention into two multi-approaches,” Mthombeni explains.