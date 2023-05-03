The road freight industry says the latest decrease in diesel prices has brought on some relief to the sector.

This as the price of diesel fell by 74 cents a litre from midnight.

However, petrol increased by up to 37 cents.

The Energy Department has attributed the fuel price adjustments to the cost of crude oil, international petroleum product prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate.

The current economic hardships have led to many having to re-adjust their budgets.

This is mainly due to the rising cost of living driven by high electricity tariffs and high fuel prices.

E-hailing operators are pleading with government for more regulation.

This considering the absence of any pricing guide and the fluctuating fuel prices that continue to squeeze their income.

These challenges have resulted in several operators exiting the industry.

E-hailing association spokesperson, Vhatuka Mbelengwa says, “We are concerned because its continually increasing and there are not enough measures put in place or efforts to curb the ever increasing price of fuel, we are then concerned as well that fuel is going to go up, less money is being taken home by drivers, we’re going to see more cars being repossessed. We’re going to see less trips because people will travel less.”

On the other hand, Trucking Association President Mary Padi says the decrease in diesel prices has brought some relief to the industry.

“The drop of the diesel price currently will make most of the businesses to recover and bring stability in the freight industry.”

Economists have urged South Africans to tighten their belts as the year is expected to be a tough ahead.

They say fuel prices as well as the rising cost of living and stagnant salaries will make it difficult for South Africans to make ends meet.