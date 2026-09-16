Free State women farmers lament limited access to land

Women farmers in the Free State say limited access to land, funding, markets and stock theft, continues to hamper their growth. The concerns were raised at the province’s first Women in Agriculture Imbizo in Botshabelo.

Farmer Mponeng Lentoro says agricultural extension services and economists are urgently needed to help farmers make informed decisions on crops, soil conditions, weather patterns and markets.

“Another challenge, the big challenge. Where are our economists? They should come to our farms and advise us. They know the weather patterns, they know what a niche market is, and they should check what we are doing and advise us.”

For women farmers in Botshabelo stock theft is a major threat to their livelihoods and their growth in the agricultural industry.

Agnes Mokhele, who produces livestock, vegetables and animal feed, says women farmers are particularly vulnerable to stock theft.

She is calling for stronger support and protection to help female farmers safeguard their operations and expand their businesses.

“Some of the challenges that we have as women farmers is the issue of stock left. We believe, and we see that, a lot of women, we are experiencing more stock theft, more than male counterparts.”