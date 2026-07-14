Free State warns of new RDP housing scam defrauding residents

The Free State Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements has warned the public about a fraudulent scheme, in which scammers are using the name and image of the MEC Saki Mokoena to deceive residents.

The department says the individuals have created fake social media profiles and are claiming to be selling Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses in Bloemfontein for R50,000.

Provincial CoGTA Spokesperson, Zimasa Mbewu, says no official is authorised to request payment in exchange for a housing opportunity or placement on a housing waiting list.

“The department would like the communities to note that government does not sell RDP houses. Beneficiaries of government housing programmes are selected in accordance with approved policies and qualifying criteria. No payment is required to qualify for or receive an RDP house. Members of the public are urged not to engage with or transfer money to anyone claiming to sell government houses or guarantee access to housing opportunities. Anyone who receives suspicious phone calls, text messages, WhatsApp messages or social media communications relating to the sale of government houses is encouraged to report the matter immediately to the nearest police station,” says Mbewu.