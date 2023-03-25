The Free State Department of Tourism and Economic Development is concerned about the health risks of illicit alcohol.

This after the department’s Consumer Protection unit, together with police and SARS raided business premises of a Chinese national and found boxes of alcohol whose labels and bottle caps were tempered with.

Tourism and Economic Development MEC, Thabo Mekoa says this is in contravention of the Consumer Protection Act.

Mekoa says the business address reflected as Botshabelo, but it was found operating in Bloemfontein.

The suspect who was arrested by police did not have a work permit and his visa had expired.

Authorities confiscated boxes of illicit alcohol, and the suspect was charged with contravention of the Consumer Protection Act, the production of counterfeit goods, as well as non-compliance with the Business Act 71 of 1991.

MEC Mekoa says the illicit alcohol trader could face a fine up to maximum amount one million rand or a prison term.