Free State to resolve the province’s ‘period of lawlessness’

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana has revealed that they are determined to resolve what he calls “a period of lawlessness” that the province previously experienced.

His statement derives from the R255 million asbestos fraud, corruption and money laundering case, after a tender was awarded to businessman Edwin Sodi’s company Blackhead Consulting, to audit, assess and remove asbestos roofs from houses across the province.

Sodi, former Free State Premier Ace Magashule together with nine co-accused people and five companies are facing charges in relation to the asbestos roof’s scandals.

Dukwana says stability within government started emerging, during former Premier Sisi Ntombela’s tenure.

“We had a period that was characterized by a number of things that were very problematic for us. That is where you would have the Sodi saga, that took a lot of money and the asbestos roofings were not moved, despite the fact that the proposal was recommended as being urgent. And many, many years down the line, that has not happened. But as the province, as the provincial government, we have demonstrated our tenacity and our resolve to correct all these. There is a court case going on and there would be a civil process that would also be kicked on, that would recover all the resources,” says Dukwana.