Some Free State residents have expressed optimism following the appointment of Mxolisi Dukwana as the new Premier.

Dukwana defeated the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leader Roy Jankielsohn with 17 votes to seven after 24 members of the Free State legislature voted through a secret ballot.

This follows the resignation of Sisi Ntombela earlier this week.

Dukwana is also the newly appointed African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson.

He will make his first State of the Province Address on Tuesday.

One resident says, “My feeling regarding the appointment of a new Premier is that like they always say, change is good, so we are hoping for change, we hope that promises will finally be delivered. Services will be rendered, I know in the city specifically, we are struggling with potholes and infrastructure. So we are hoping that things like that shall be fixed and finally deliver on many promises.”

Another says, “I’m happy that he’s in office and as a chairperson, we would see that there’s a lot of things that he’s implementing from a perspective of a chairperson, but now as a Premier, we definitely believe that there’s going to be big changes.’

‘Actively involved’

During an interview with SABC News, Dukwana said Free State residents will be actively involved in influencing the direction that will be taken by government.

He says government is the servant and not a dictator of the people and that the province urgently needs ethical leadership and good governance.

“We are going to focus on all these unfinished projects and follow up on all the money, where the money went and who got enriched. Where they were not supposed to go, they will have to pay and face the consequences, so it is not going to be business as usual.”

VIDEO | New Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana wants to work with residents:

