A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second person confirmed dead by the provincial department of health following the outbreak of cholera in the province.

Last month a 33-year-old woman from Vredefort died in the Parys Hospital as a result of cholera.

President visits Hammanskraal

Earlier today, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that government has not lived up to the expectations of the people of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in providing the basic human right of clean drinking water.

The President was addressing people in the area during his visit to check on the situation following the cholera outbreak that has claimed close to 30 lives countrywide.

The President has outlined a staged approach to solving the water problem in Hammanskraal including the building of a small water works that should be operational within six months.

Ramaphosa apologised for not having provided the people of Hammanskraal with clean drinking water.

He says the water infrastructure was not expanded to keep up with the growing population of Tshwane.