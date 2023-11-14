Free State ready for voter registration weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Free State says all systems are in place for the upcoming voter registration weekend.

The IEC has recruited and trained over 4 000 people, and the number is expected to rise to over 15 000 come the 2024 National and Provincial elections.

Free State IEC provincial manager, Itumeleng Liba says over 1 500 voting stations will be open for voter registration across the province this weekend.

“We have done whatever is necessary to accommodate and to welcome our voters on Saturday and Sunday. We have procured and secured all fifteen eighty-two voting stations. We have trained all required staff, we have material and we have the keys to the registration stations, and we are just waiting for our voters.”

– Report by Kamohelo Tsotetsi