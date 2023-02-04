Embattled Free State premier Sisi Ntombela says she is yet to be informed of the outcomes of the African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting in which her future was discussed.

Ntombela has been walking on a tightrope since she lost the Free State ANC leadership contest to Cooperative Governance MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana.

Ntombela, Free State Legislature speaker, Zanele Sifuba, and nine other Free State MECs have failed to make it into the powerful 35-member PEC.

Ntombela was installed as the Free State premier in March 2018 after her predecessor Ace Magashule relinquished the post to become the ANC secretary-general.

VIDEO: Prof. Matebesi warns against removal of Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela

Calls for removal

Ntombela’s failure to make it into the PEC has ignited calls for her immediate removal. The ANC in the Lejweleputswa region was the first party structure to call for her axing and cabinet reshuffle.

The league wanted Dukwana to replace Ntombela as premier.

Ntombela, who is a former ANC Women’s League deputy president, was part of the 40-member Free State ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC). The IPC was installed in May 2021 after the Supreme Court of Appeal dissolved the ANC PEC which was elected unlawfully.

After nearly ten years of political isolation, Dukwana was elected convenor of the IPC.

He was fired as MEC for Economic Development in 2012 after a public spat with then-Free State Premier Ace Magashule. Dukwana, the Free State ANC treasurer, had planned to run for the party’s provincial chairperson position.

Mangaung mayor

The SABC News understands that the PEC has also resolved to recall Mangaung executive mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana. The PEC has affirmed the resolution of the Mangaung ANC which was taken in August last year.

The Mangaung ANC has also called for the removal of Siyonzana’s deputy, Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane, and council speaker, Stefani Lockman-Naidoo.

Siyozana has been accused of failing to implement the financial recovery plan for the trouble-torn Mangaung Metro.