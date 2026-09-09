Free State police mourn communication officer Kareli’s death

Free State police say the passing of the provincial communication officer Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli has left the South African Police Service (SAPS) deeply saddened.

Kareli died Wednesday morning following ill health after serving the SAPS for more than 18 years.

Provincial police spokesperson Thandi Mbambo says Kareli joined the organisation in 2008 before he was transferred to join the provincial communication team in 2014.

Mbambo says Kareli was a dedicated communicator who served as a vital link between the police, media and communities.

“Sergeant Kareli was a dedicated and committed communicator who served the South African Police Service and the people of the Free State with distinction. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the media and our communities received accurate and timely information to the members of the media, many for whom worked closely with him. We know that you will remember his availability, willingness to assist and commitment to maintaining a professional and constructive relationship with the media. He understood the important role that the media plays in keeping our communities informed. His passing leaves a profound void within the Free State SAPS communication services.”