Free State police say they have arrested two men for allegedly being in possession of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R700 000.

Police spokesperson Thandi Mbambo says members of the Parkweg Highway Patrol Unit were on routine patrol when they spotted a suspicious white panel van on the N6 Reddersburg road.

They stopped the vehicle and found 70 boxes of counterfeit cigarettes. The two men will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, members from Lejweleputswa District Operational Command Centre (LDOCC) and Bothaville SAPS followed up a crime intelligence-led information about a person dealing in drugs in Kgotsong, Ditsheng Section.

On arrival at the said address, the search was conducted inside and outside the house. There were two motor vehicles parked outside and they were also searched.

Nothing was found in the first motor vehicle and whilst searching the second vehicle, an Opel Corsa, tablets suspected to be drugs and cash were found wrapped on top of the engine.

A 32-year-old male owner of this motor vehicle was arrested. 1640 drugs suspected to be Star tablets with a street value of about R98 400 and cash were confiscated.

The arrested man will appear at the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court on Monday 18 January 2021 on a charge of dealing in drugs.