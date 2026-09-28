Free State organisations join forces in fight against GBVF

Various organisations in the Free State are strengthening their support for the call against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Organisations have joined forces to bring together more than 200 men, including bikers, to stand against gender-based violence and femicide.

The initiative is calling on men to take responsibility and stand together against GBVF in their communities, even when perpetrators are their own friends or family members.

Pastor of Royal Family Cathedral, Dr Masekwane Masekwane, says the church felt it could not be silent while women are attacked.

The church was part of the walk and the candlelight service in solidarity with families affected by the GBVF.

Masekwane says, “We say all men are not the same. There are men who are having a different voice to say what is happening out there; it cannot be tolerated. We, as men, we are shouting out to say, South Africans, don’t generalise. There are men who hate this and are against it, who are speaking against it, who are acting against this.”

“So, that is why we have put Buang Banna into a picture. And we, as a church, also we came in the picture a say, enough is enough. We need to come to the level of saying, this has to stop,” adds Masekwane.

VIDEO | Free State marchers step up to support victims:

