Opposition parties in the Free State have called for the fast-tracking of investigations into the break-in at the private residence of Premier Sisi Ntombela in Frankfort in April.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they want clarity on speculation that an undisclosed amount of money was stolen during the break-in.

Police have confirmed that a case has been opened but have declined to disclose what was stolen.

The DA says in April they submitted questions to the legislature about the matter. This is after the Police Roads and Transport MEC, William Bulwane, confirmed the burglary.

Free State DA spokesperson Roy Jankielsohn says: “But the Premier has not given the police a statement. This is problematic because the Premier has a responsibility to deliver a statement to the police and also inform them of what was stolen. There are allegations from the community that there was cash that was stolen and so far, she has refused to either deny or confirm.”

Free State EFF secretary, Bosanku Msimanga, says they will keep a closer look at the developments of the matter.

“It’s of public concern because she is citizen number one of Free State. There are a lot of speculations going around saying there is a lot of money that has been lost on the property. We want to know whether there is an element of money laundering or not. So, we will continue to keep an eye as far as that thing is concerned.”

African National Congress (ANC) Interim Provincial Committee Spokesperson, Oupa Khoabane, says law enforcers should be given the opportunity to do their work.

“Our attitude is that where crime has been committed, the police have to be given an opportunity to investigate the matter. At the moment we cannot comment except to say that there are institutions that are responsible for dealing with the matter.”

Free State Premier spokesperson, Palesa Chubisi, says a case has been opened. “We can confirm that there was a break-in at the premier’s residence in Frankfort on the 9th of April 2022. The premier did report the matter to the police. The police are now busy investigating the matter and for further information on the matter, you can speak to South African Police Services.”

Police say no arrests have been made so far.