A mechanical engineer from Botshabelo in the Free State has written a groundbreaking science book in his mother tongue of SeSotho.

The book explains how transformers work and gives insights on which material is better to use to prevent cable theft that has crippled the electricity supply in the country.

The book is titled: Boradi, Tshebetso le Tlhokomelo ya Transformara, loosely translated to mean Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Transformers.

Author Khothu Motsoahae says his fascination for science prompted him to study mechanical engineering

“Most people have the idea or the concept that the transformer made out of copper is better than one of aluminium. People are stealing copper left right and centre. So, if we shift from copper to aluminium, we will be able to reduce the power cuts based caused by people stealing copper,” says Motsoahae.

