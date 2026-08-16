Free State MEC hails return of provincial Sport Awards

The Free State MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Zanele Sifuba says its an achievement for the province to be able to hold the Sport Awards this year following a break last year.

The awards made a come back and sportswomen and men excelling in sport in the province walked away with awards and prizes during the Free State Sport awards at Lemo Green Park in Mangaung.

This year’s edition of the awards carried a total of 20 categories, including the MEC’s Excellence Award, MEC’s Lifetime Achiever Award, MEC’s Posthumous Award and the Sports Star of the Year Award.

MEC Sifuba has called on other stakeholders to work together in developing sport in the province.

“There’s a great potential in the free state. I think sport needs more support not only from government, from private sector and from all spheres of government. I think we still have a work to do to make sure that we reach all the districts, and not only focus on those who are already up there. Because for them to be able to reach this level, there’s development that needs to take place. We need department of education, those children need to be given an opportunity to be able to play. We need local municipalities, remember when it comes to facilities, municipalities are the ones that must build these facilities.”