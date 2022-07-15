Free State Police, Roads and Transport MEC William Bulwane has condemned the brutal killing of seven people on a farm in Kestell.

According the police, the owner of the farm found the bodies of the victims – six women and a young man – inside their house.

The motive behind is not yet known.

Bulwane says the recent killings in the country are disturbing and more effort is needed to protect the lives of citizens.

Bulwane has sent a message of condolences to the families of the deceased.

We condemn that [killing], we say it’s [the murder is] a very bad thing to happen to them [victims]. As the country is still in [dealing with] this issue of people being killed by unknown gunmen around Soweto, Pietermaritzburg, Alexander, now its in the Free State in the farms. We are not happy about that and we send our messages of condolences to the families and the next of kin, [of] those individuals who have been killed.”