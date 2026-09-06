Free State man in custody for allegedly stabbing uncle over food

A 21-year-old man is behind bars following the alleged fatal stabbing of his uncle in Monyakeng, Wesselsbron, in the Free State.

Police say the incident occurred after an argument over food turned violent.

Police spokesperson Palesa Thabana says the two allegedly went outside armed with knives, where the dispute escalated.

The 42-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to the chest. Thabana says the suspect is expected to appear in the Wesselsbron Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“On Sunday, 6 September, police were alerted to a stabbing incident in Monyakeng. On arrival at the scene of crime police, discovered an African male lying motionless on the ground. The male victim was discovered with step wounds on their chest,” says Thabana.

She says the victim was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

“The 21-year-old male suspect was subsequently arrested for the alleged murder. Police confiscated the knife believed to be used during the commission of the crime,” adds Thabane.