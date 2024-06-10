Free State man in court over 14-year-old niece’s pregnancy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 52-year-old man from Allanridge, Free State, is expected to appear at the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was arrested in connection with his 14-year-old niece being pregnant.

According to Police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng, the child arrived home on Friday and informed her mother that her teacher had told her that she’s pregnant.

Thakeng says the mother bought a pregnancy test and also decided to take the child to the local clinic where the pregnancy was confirmed.

When asked who was responsible for the pregnancy, she told her mother that it’s her uncle.

A case of statutory rape has been registered.

Child rape

In a separate incident in December last year, the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Bloemfontein called for justice to prevail.

It’s alleged that a man in his early 30s was asked to accompany three minors aged nine, five and three to a spaza shop. According to reports, he then forced the children to remove their clothes before he allegedly raped the nine-year-old.

