Free State man hospitalised after alleged botched murder suicide

A 22-year-old woman has been shot and killed, allegedly by her boyfriend, in Bohlokong, near Bethlehem in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says the suspect also sustained a gunshot wound. Another similar incident also transpired in Matwabeng near Senekal, where a man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend before taking his own life at their residence.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

Mophiring says cases of murder and inquest are being investigated.

“The incident occurred at their place where they are staying and the boyfriend unfortunately turned the gun onto himself and was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, a case of murder has been investigated but we don’t know the motive behind the incident.”