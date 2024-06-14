Newly-elected Free State Premier aims to deal with corruption

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Newly-elected Free State Premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, says she will hit the ground running in a bid to shape the province into a beacon of hope. Letsoha-Mathae, who is also the African National Congress Women’s League treasurer general, is the fifth female premier since the dawn of democracy in the province.

The seventh administration has set the tone on a high note. Letsoha-Mathae says rooting out corruption will be the order of the day under her leadership and that there will be systems put in place, to protect state coffers.

“The issue of corruption will be prioritised. That has been the enemy of progress in the Free State. We are here to serve the people,” says Mathae.

Zanele Sifuba was again elected as the Speaker of the Legislature.

Julia Maboya has been elected and sworn in as the Deputy Speaker.

Opposition parties have weighed in.

“We congratulate the new premier, but all we need is to see the change in all this,” says EFF’s Chairperson Mapheule Liphoko.

MK Party’s Sandile Mabiza says, “We are looking forward at how they are going to conduct and do their work. For now, that’s all we can say.”

Outgoing Premier Mxolisi Dukwana has wished his successor well.

“She’s proven to be good in what she does. Now, what’s important is to hit the ground running and, in this movement, we are all tasked to work for people. I have confidence in her.”

HON. MAQUEEN JOYCE LETSOHA-MATHAE DULY ELECTED PREMIER OF THE FREE STATE. “Working Together As We Embark On A New Chapter In Our Nation’s History And Democracy”#7thadministration pic.twitter.com/OHPCk04ZK1 — FS Government (@fsgov) June 14, 2024