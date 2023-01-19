The 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) overall pass rate has reached 80.1%, an improvement of 3.7% from the Class of 2021, announces Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday.

The Free State is the leading province at 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021; Gauteng achieves 84.4%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021, followed by the Western Cape at 81.4%, an increase of 0.2% from 2021.

KwaZulu-Natal, the best-improved province, achieves 83.0%, an increase of 6.2% from 2021.

North West achieves 79.8%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.

The third best-improved province, is the Eastern Cape, with an achievement of 77.3%, an increase of 4.2% from 2021.

Mpumalanga achieves 76.8%, a 2.9% increase from 2021.

Northern Cape achieves 74.2%, a 2.7% increase from 2021.

The second best-improved province, is Limpopo, with an achievement of 72.1%, a 5.3% increase from 2021.

Motshekga says “While the pass rate in a number of the Class of 2022 is the highest in the history of the National Senior Certificate examinations, when the pass rate is expressed as a percentage, that of the Class of 2019, which attained 81.3% pass rate, stands out as the highest so far.”

The number of candidates qualifying for admission to Bachelor studies at universities is 278 814 – an improvement of 8.9% from 2021. This represents 38.4% of the total number of candidates, who wrote the 2022 NSC examinations.

The 2022 Bachelor passes in number, are the highest attained in the entire history of the NSC examinations; but the second highest to that attained in 2021 when expressed as a percentage.

“We must state that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most Bachelor passes, with 69 849 – an increase of 12.9% from 2021; and 58 119 – an increase of 4.1% from 2021, respectively,” the Minister explains.