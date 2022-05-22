Many families in the Free State are living below the poverty line considering the rise in cost of living which is fueled by the escalating fuel prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mangaung resident Paseka Khethelo says their family can no longer afford the cost of paraffin and now solely rely on firewood for cooking and for keeping warm in the unforgiving cold weather conditions.

Khethelo says they are living from hand to mouth, explaining that they are struggling to get part time jobs and do not have anything. He adds that they would be pleased to get electricity, sanitary infrastructure such as taps, toilets and houses as an improvement to their living conditions.

The escalating fuel prices have contributed to the relentless rise of food prices. Street vendors have neither been spared from the rise in cost of food. They too are struggling to purchase or produce products necessary for the running of their small businesses.

According to Statistics South Africa, the unemployment rate in the Free State stands at 45, 8%, the situation has been worsened by the advent of The COVID-19 pandemic. A report by Stats SA suggests that the high food insecurity levels are mainly driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It indicates that severe food insecurity was higher in the country in 2020 in comparison to 2019. Sociologist Prof Sethulego Matebesi says the financial stress and poverty could have devastating consequences and the situation is concerning, especially for the poorest in the province.

Matebesi says “. It is definitely one where you find that there’s a huge family disintegration where you see that perhaps families are now fighting more. This could also lead or give us understanding into why South Africa has such a high rate of gender based violence.”

The Free State government says it is working around the clock to reverse the effects of poverty. Emphasis has been placed on supporting SMME’s, agriculture and tourism sectors. The industrialisation of areas in Maluti-A-Phofung and Mangaung have also been earmarked as key economic drivers. Government is also determined to create a marketing strategy to attract investors.