Some residents of the Free State say they have lost hope as they continue to live under appalling conditions in hostels.

For more than three decades, residents of Dark City in Bloemfontein had been living in houses containing asbestos.

To address this issue, government has built family unit flats, but it has now been discovered that they are also experiencing problems.

Dark City is one of the oldest locations in Bloemfontein however it remains undeveloped, and residents are still waiting for proper RDP houses.

They have since been promised to be moved to the newly built flats while their area is being developed.

The hostel they reside in has been a nightmare.

76-year-old Anna Tshangela says her asbestos roofed house has worsened her health condition

“This house is cold. It is leaking and it’s been very long (that) I’ve been staying here. My sibling even died because of cold from this house. We have been waiting for houses since then.”

Safety concerns

Some residents are worried about their safety as their houses are on the brink of collapsing.

Xoliswa Kota says they live in fear that the house might collapse at any time.

“This house once collapsed on me while I was pregnant, and I was injured. Until today nothing has changed. We are still cold; the wind enters the house and we get scared.”

Mongezi Mbana applied for an RDP house almost 15 years ago and is still waiting.

“I applied for a house in 2009 and it’s been a while, now I live in a shack that has a leakage.”

Welkom hostels

The situation is also unbearable in Welkom hostels.

Residents are exposed to health hazards as sewage spills onto the streets.

More than ten years ago, the Department of Human Settlement began projects in an effort to restore the dignity of the affected families.

It is unclear when will the project be completed.

Free State Department of Human Settlements Spokesperson, Motale Sebego, explains.

“There are plans in place to finish all the work that includes incomplete houses, demolishing of mud houses and also renovations of hostels.”

Residents have threatened not to vote in the upcoming general elections if their demands are not met.

-Report by Nontsokolo Stemmere