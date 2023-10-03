Free State farmers in a fix

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Some farmers in the Free State are weighing their options on which crops to grow due to unpredictable weather conditions.

That’s because the South African Weather Services predicted a dry spell, with lower-than-normal rainfall in the upcoming summer season.

Farmers are in a catch-22 situation, they can either go big or decide to slow it down in the planting summer season, their concern stems from the unpredictable weather patterns. This while the dry season might have a negative impact on both crop and stock farmers.

Recently, thousands of hectares have gone up in flames due to severe veld fires across the Free State province.

Although some farmers have tilled the land, the planting season might be delayed.