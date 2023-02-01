The Department of Education in the Free State has condemned the assault of a Hanover Farm School learner by a school bus driver.

The 17-year-old, a Grade 12 learner, is seen in a video being kicked and hit on the face by the driver.

Education MEC Tate Makgoe says he is completely disgusted by the physical and emotional abuse of this learner and others who witnessed this brutality.

Makgoe has also called for the bus driver to be banned from working with children.

The department has instructed the transport owner to immediately suspend the driver.