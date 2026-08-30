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Free State education calls for input on BELA Act draft regulations

  • File: Desk and chairs seen in a classroom at a school.
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Makgala Masiteng

Free State Department of Education is urging stakeholders to comment on Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act draft regulations ahead of 5 September deadline.

Provincial spokesperson Howard Ndaba says although the BELA Act is already in force, the draft instruments have not yet been finalised.

Howard says the drafts instruments are intended to provide clarity and practical guidance on the election of School Governing Bodies, unauthorised remuneration or financial benefits, Teacher Development Institutes and Centres, and the National Education Information System.

“The Department calls on schools, School Management Teams (SMTs), School Governing Bodies (SGBs), educators, officials, parents, learners, organised labour, education organisations, civil society and all other interested parties to study the proposals and comment on their practicality, implementation challenges, resource requirements, governance implications and possible unintended consequences.”

RELATED VIDEO: Deadline for Bela Act regulations approaches

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