The chairperson of the Free State Publishers and Editors Forum, Lebona Lekoena, is adamant that he felt threatened by Free State Premier, Sefora Hixsonia”Sisi” Ntombela.

Lekoena alleges that Ntombela threatened him as he did not want to surrender the ownership of the event and is accusing the premier of attempting to hijack his idea of hosting a Media Indaba event without involving him.

Lebona Lekoena talking about the Premier intimidating him



A case of intimidation has been confirmed by the Hawks.

The Hawks in the Free State have confirmed that they are investigating a case of intimidation against Premier Sisi Ntombela. Lekoena elaborates, “In that meeting Premier was furious claiming that I am not the initiator of the idea instead the idea was hers which she presented in 2018, whereby she was tabling the State Of the Province Address of which is a lie. So, their argument was that Premier, she then asked me do I want money or do I want to die. Why I refuse so much with this idea.”

Meanwhile, the Free State premier, has denied allegations of intimidation leveled against her. The Hawks in the Free State have confirmed that they are investigating a case of intimidation against Ntombela. This follows Lebona Lekoena alleging that Ntombela has made death threats against him. Ntombela’s spokesperson, Palesa Chubisi, claims the premier is unaware of the reported complaint against her. The alleged threats follows a dispute over a planned media summit, of which Lekoenea claims Ntombela’s office sought to “hijack”.

Premier Ntombela’s spokesperson| Premier unaware of complaint against her