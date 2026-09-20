Free State Economic Development Dept funding applications opened

The Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism has opened applications for its 2026/27 business funding incentives.

The programme targets qualifying spaza shops, small and medium enterprises and cooperatives across the province.

MEC Ketso Makume says the department has reviewed some of its requirements following challenges experienced during the previous funding cycle.

More than 2 000 applications were received during the 2025/26 programme.

Makume says the changes are intended to broaden access while ensuring that businesses meet the necessary compliance standards.

“The Spaza Shop Support Incentive. Applicants will be required to provide the following. The Identity Documents, it’s not negotiable. A productive investment plan, including a breakdown and custom of required goods or services together with relevant quotations. A municipal business permit or proof of application. So, because of what happened last year, we are now going to accept those who are going to show us that they have applied for municipal payment because previously we did not accept such.”

Spotlight on spaza shops, township economy



Credit: Lebohang Motshweneng