The Free State Department of Economic and Small Business Development has embarked on an initiative to reboot small businesses in order to create more job opportunities.

The Free State Black Business Chamber has welcomed the government’s latest intervention to boost small businesses.

Business owner, Queen Masia was afforded the opportunity to be placed in the Bloemfontein small business Hub.

Masia has now employed 8 people in her bakery business which was established in 2015. Her bakery has grown and even delivers outside the Province.

Masia says she needed to expand her business after demand soared.

“I needed equipment and I got assistance with equipment. When I was moved from the previous premises, we were moved to the SMMES hub which was rented for 3 days. Rent-free for a small business it’s a big deal because I managed to save money for 3 years. From where we are standing now it’s new premises which I bought 3 weeks ago.” says Masia.

Government’s efforts to aid small businesses welcomed