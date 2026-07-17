Free State confirms eight new foot and mouth disease cases

The Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed eight new confirmed cases of foot and mouth disease in Boshof and Smithfield.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 687.

The department says 181 of the confirmed cases have been successfully resolved, with the affected properties meeting all the requirements for quarantine to be lifted.

The department has urged the farming community to continue reporting any suspected foot and mouth cases.

Vaccination is continuing in infected premises and other high-risk areas identified.

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