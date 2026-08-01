Free State CoGTA hails clean audit outcome

The Free State Co–operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Department says its clean audit outcome reflects its commitment to sound governance.

It has achieved a clean audit outcome for the financial year that ended on March the 31st, 2026.

The department says the Auditor-General in the province has commended it, describing the achievement as an illustration of its efforts to strengthen its financial management.

COGTA spokesperson, Zimasa Mbewu says the department is committed to maintaining the standard of achieving clean audits.

“MEC Mokoena said the clean audit outcome demonstrates that the department continues to strengthen its governance systems and financial controls, while reinforcing public confidence in its ability to manage public resources responsibly. He added that he will ensure this performance is sustained, as achieving a clean audit outcome affirms that the department has maintained strong governance and sound financial management practices. He said this milestone places the department on an upward trajectory as it continues working towards excellence in service delivery and accountable governance.”