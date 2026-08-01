Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Free State CoGTA hails clean audit outcome

  • File image
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News-Audit-Freepik
Makgala Masiteng

The Free State Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Department says its clean audit outcome reflects its commitment to sound governance.

It has achieved a clean audit outcome for the financial year that ended on March the 31st, 2026.

The department says the Auditor-General in the province has commended it, describing the achievement as an illustration of its efforts to strengthen its financial management.

COGTA spokesperson, Zimasa Mbewu says the department is committed to maintaining the standard of achieving clean audits.  

“MEC Mokoena said the clean audit outcome demonstrates that the department continues to strengthen its governance systems and financial controls, while reinforcing public confidence in its ability to manage public resources responsibly. He added that he will ensure this performance is sustained, as achieving a clean audit outcome affirms that the department has maintained strong governance and sound financial management practices. He said this milestone places the department on an upward trajectory as it continues working towards excellence in service delivery and accountable governance.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News