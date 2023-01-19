The Free State African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League Task Team has defended its decision not to support a female candidate for the top party provincial chairperson position.

The League has endorsed Free State ANC convener Mxolisi Dukwana to lead the party. The much-awaited Free State ANC conference gets underway tomorrow in Bloemfontein.

The Free State Women’s League supports MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae for the deputy chairperson position and the Young Communist League’s second deputy national secretary, Dibolelo Mahlatsi, for the deputy secretary position. The former Lejweleputswa ANC chairperson Mathabo Leeto is also being sought as treasurer.

The League’s Free State coordinator, Nolitha Ndungane, says there is nothing sinister in their decision not to support deputy convenor and Premier Sisi Ntombela for the chairperson position.

“In all our alliance structures as well we want to witness and see those women taking key positions so as for this conference of the ANC because we have nominated three women and the name of comrade Mxolisi Dukwana, we support it because he is an ANC member and before we can be ANC women’s league we are ANC members.