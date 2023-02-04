Free State African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana says they will communicate the outcomes of their meeting later on Saturday, including the future of Premier Sisi Ntombela.

This follows reports that the Free State ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has resolved to recall Ntombela.

Ntombela and nine other Free State MECs have failed to make it into the 35-member PEC.

Ntombela was installed as the Free State premier in March 2018 after her predecessor Ace Magashule relinquished the post to become the ANC secretary-general.

Ntombela lost the leadership contest of the Free State ANC chairperson position to Dukwana two weeks ago.

The ANC Youth League in the Lejweleputswa region has called for her axing and that she be replaced by Dukwana.