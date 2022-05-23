The African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Interim Committee (IPC) in the Free State says set to take action against three of its deployees facing criminal charges.

The party says it is awaiting a report from the Lejweleputswa region where two mayors have been charged criminally.

The mayor of Masilonyana Local Municipality, Dimakatso Modise, was released on R2 000 bail after allegedly inciting a crowd that torched the parental home of her predecessor, Steve Koalane.

Tswelopele Municipality Mayor, Kenalemang Phukuntsi, is also facing criminal charges after she allegedly confiscated trading stock worth R60 000 from foreign-owned shops in Hoopstad.

In Moqhaka, municipality councillor, Lehlohonolo Ramajoe, was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and contravening a protection order.

The ANC IPC Spokesperson Oupa Khoabane says, “We have allegations of members of the ANC who are councillors and are facing criminal charges in the courts. We are still awaiting the reports of the region of Lejweleputswa so that we can take appropriate action. But as it relates to a person facing charges of domestic violence, that one is very clear, immediately the person must step aside.”

In the report below, Free State ANC takes tough stance against those facing criminal charges:

-Report by Kamogelo Seekoei