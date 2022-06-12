The African National Congress (ANC) Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) in the Free State has confirmed receiving court papers filed by three of its members. They want the delays in branch and regional elective conferences resolved.

The three claim that the IPC, led by Mxolisi Dukwana and their own regional convener in Mangaung, are in breach of the ANC’s constitution by not holding annual branch general meetings, electing new leadership and renewing their mandates.

The committee says it is certain that it is executing its mandate by ensuring that it builds strong branches of the party.

ANC IPC spokesperson Oupa Khoabane says they will file a replying affidavit.

“As the ANC in the province, we are preparing replying affidavits. We believe that at the moment we are doing exactly what we have been mandated to do when we were appointed as the IPC. To ensure that we have functional branches, we have branches whose purpose is to endure that the ANC is alive and leading society where it exists,” says Khoabane.

