Free State ANC denies power struggle allegations

The ANC in Free State has squashed allegations that there is a power struggle in the province.

This follows the U-turn in the appointment of Zanele Sifuba and Dr Mantlhake Maboya as speaker and deputy speaker in the province.

The two have now been appointed as MECs.

The party would not confirm the future of its chairperson who is also the former Premier Mxolisi Dukwana.

The party’s Provincial Secretary Polediso Motsoeneng says they will closely monitor the performance of the provincial government.

“There is no conflict in the province, Comrade Mxolisi and I want to make this statement before I can read this – Mxolisi is the chair of the province who officiated over what Comrade Queen has presented to us in terms of coordinating and ultimately consolidating the abled men and women who have constituted the free state provincial government.”

