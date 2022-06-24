The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State says it will follow the lead by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on how provinces should deal with the findings of the State Capture Commission report.

The ANC Interim Provincial Committee spokesperson, Oupa Khoabane, says they want to see cases emanating from the State Capture report being expedited. Khoabane says they will await guidance from the NEC on what action to take on all recommendations made by the commission.

“Whenever there are charges laid against people, it takes time and people are to bear the brunt of going to court and nothing comes out of the case. We would like a situation where if people are charged on any wrongdoing that justice must prevail. So that justice is not delayed and that is our position,” says Khoabane.

Estina Dairy Project

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State, Mahlomola Majake says they have started a process in the provincial legislature to hold accountable all members who might have been involved in the disbursement of funds to the Estina Dairy Project.

The final State Capture Report includes a recommendation that suspended ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule be criminally investigated for his alleged role in the Vrede matter. Magashule and then Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane have been implicated. Majake says people must be held to account.

“We reiterate our position as the EFF that all those actors who were involved in the Vrede dairy shenanigans must take responsibility of what happened in the Vrede dairy project and all of them must account and the law must take its course. We will appreciate if the process is fast-tracked so that people don’t cry foul of justice delayed is justice denied,” says Majake.

Culture of impunity

Free State Cooperative Governance MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana says he hopes that the culture of impunity that prevailed previously with the Estina Dairy Farm Project is now a thing of the past. More than R200 million intended for the Estina project to empower poor farmers was allegedly diverted to the Guptas.

Dukwana who gave evidence before the State Capture Commission on the Vrede Dairy project says as witnesses they will have something to reflect on.

“For all those who stood up and make sure that they help the commission to do its work. Today as they reflect, they really feel that at least there is something that they contributed towards ensuring that characters such as this would get their opportunities to respond to allegations levelled against them and also to really deal with the era of impunity,” says Dukwana. – Reporting by Kamogelo Seekoei

VIDEO: State Capture Report – Unpacking recommendations with Adv. Kevin Malunga