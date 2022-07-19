The Free State MEC for Agriculture and Land Reform, Thembeni Nxangisa, says his department is addressing issues of safety, especially in the eastern part of the province.

This follows the gunning down of six women aged between 22 and 53 and a 17-year-old boy on the Lismor farm in Kestell.

The farm owner found the bodies last Friday.

The bail application of two suspects who were arrested on Saturday in Bethlehem in connection with the murders has been postponed to Wednesday in the Kestell Magistrate’s Court.

Nxangisa has described the killings as barbaric.

“These imbeciles must be locked up and throw the keys. What they did is inhuman and is unacceptable. They put terror in communities and you can see that there’s no chance of them being changed. I think the court must make a decision and they must go [to prison] forever. We don’t need these people in our communities,” adds Nxangisa.-Article by Kamogelo Seekoei

The video below is reporting on the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder of seven people: