Free Palestine delegation calls for global action in support of Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of 19 religious leaders from South Africa took a massive undertaking to spend Christmas in Bethlehem with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

Free Palestine delegation leader Reverend Frank Chikane shares insights from their week-long trip to Bethlehem in the Middle East.

Describing it as an eye-opener, the delegation returns to South Africa after engaging with communities directly affected by the ongoing conflict.

The visit included discussions with various concerned groups, shedding light on the persisting war in the Gaza Strip, where over 20 000 lives have been lost since the conflict began in October.

Reverend Chikane, speaking to the media at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, emphasises the challenges faced during their journey.

Livestream:

Crisis in Gaza

The delegation warns that the world would pay a huge price for the genocide taking place in the region. Reverend Chikane has urged world leaders to work towards resolving the crisis in Gaza.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the trip, the Reverend places blame on the global community for the unfolding situation in Gaza.

The delegation’s efforts aimed at fostering understanding and garnering support for those affected by the conflict underline the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region.

‘One-dimensional’

Reverend Chikane has denied criticism that their mission was one-dimensional. He says their aim was to go and find out the truth of the matter.

The Reverend says as religious leaders they wanted to have a positive impact on the Israeli and American leaders to stop the war. He has warned that the US support for Israel has been a strategic mistake.