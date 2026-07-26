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Free cleft lip surgeries under way at Rob Ferreira Hospital

  • Free reconstructive surgery for children born with cleft lip and cleft palate is underway at Rob Ferriera Hospital in Mbombela Mpumalanga.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @MpuHealth1
Motsebi Monareng

Free reconstructive surgery for children born with cleft lip and cleft palate is underway at Rob Ferriera Hospital in Mbombela Mpumalanga.

Sixteen children out of 25 people were identified for the surgery. The surgery marathon started on Thursday with Sunday set to be the last day.

Operation Smile’s programme manager Pilisa Manyisane-Somqiza says that they managed to screen 31 patients

“We managed to screen 31 patients whom some of them received surgeries the past two days. So the operations, we have managed to do 16 operations, but the objective was 30. But I think its important for us to emphasize that that is not a bad thing because we have been working with Rob Ferreira Hospital and the Department of Health in the province.”

One of the parents whose child benefited from the operations, Portia Mashego from Bushbuckridge, says her child’s smile makes her happy.

“I came here in January for my child to have an operation on a lip. It was done and now I came again for the pallet. I thank operation for their help that my child can have a normal life like any other kid.”

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