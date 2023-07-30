The fraud trial of former eThekwini Mayor in KwaZulu-Natal Zandile Gumede and 21 other accused is expected to proceed in the Durban High Court on Monday morning.

Last week, the matter had to be postponed after shots were fired at the home of a new state witness, an eThekwini municipal official, who was expected to testify.

Gumede and 21 others are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in relation to a Durban Solid Waste tender.

Last week, the state informed the court that it was conducting risk assessments for its witnesses. Other witnesses who are also municipal officials had also raised concerns about their own safety.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken said they were consulting the witnesses on whether they require witness protection.

Judge Charmaine Balton said that while the state’s position is understandable, she is concerned about the amount of time being lost in the trial.

Justice Monitor John Clarke says when justice is delayed , it becomes justice denied: