Fraud accused lawyer returns to court for bail application

Disbarred lawyer and fraud accused Peet Viljoen is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for a bail application.

He is facing more than 400 charges, including fraud, forgery and corruption, linked to the sale of Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) buildings.

The state argues Viljoen personally benefited from the scheme and is a flight risk.

However, he insists that the state’s case against him is weak.

Viljoen says he is preparing to sue the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for R 5 million.

VIDEO | Viljoen’s previous court appearance: