Francois Rodgers has been re-elected as the provincial Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in KwaZulu-Natal. The position of the provincial leader was contested by Rodgers and Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

Nhlabathi is the chief whip of the DA in the Umsunduzi municipality. Sthembiso Ngema has been elected as the provincial deputy leader. He was contesting against Mzamo Billy.

Dean Macpherson has been re-elected as the provincial chairperson of the DA. The position was contested by Macpherson and Member of Parliament, Dianne Kohler-Barnard.

DA KZN provincial elective congress results announced

DA, IFP working agreement

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party has entered into a working agreement with the IFP in a bid to form a strong opposition in KwaZulu Natal.

The two parties are planning to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) in the province. Steenhuisen is calling on all opposition to speak with one voice against the ANC. “Through these dark terrible years of the ANC. And we have seen before what happens when you move away from your values and principles and become everything to everybody – voters can smell it, voters can see it and they punish parties at the polls. So let us hold true to our values and principles. But I am also happy to announce some good news. Over the past week, the Moonshot Pact has obviously generated a great deal of excitement and I’m being spontaneously approached by more parties and organisations who are wanting to get on board and join our pact. “I’m particularly grateful to the Leader of the Spectrum National Party, Christopher Klaasen who has initiated a process to get more local and newly formed parties to join us around the table at the national convention for the Moonshot Pact. And it’s starting to look like this convention may become of the biggest developments in SA political history,” Steenhuisen explains.

Francois Rodgers re-elected DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal: Thobani Zikalala