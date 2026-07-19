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France’s Mbappe becomes World Cup’s all-time top scorer

  • France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
  • Image Credits :
  • REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Reuters

France striker Kylian Mbappe became the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer ​with 22 goals when he netted twice ‌in Les Bleus’ 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place game on Saturday.

The 27-year-old leapfrogged Argentina’s Lionel Messi (21), who ​is due to play in Sunday’s final ​against Spain, and although that will almost certainly ⁠be his rival’s last World Cup game, Mbappe ​will probably play in at least one more ​global tournament.

Mbappe finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals to the lead the Golden Boot standings, two ahead ​of Messi.

The Real Madrid forward managed the feat ​in 22 appearances, scoring four goals in 2018 and eight ‌in ⁠2022 as France reached both finals, beating Croatia and losing to Argentina four years ago.

“Messi is going to score (on Sunday), that’s for sure. I’m just ​trying to ​help my ⁠team win. When you score a lot of goals at the World Cup, ​it puts you in a certain category,” ​Mbappe ⁠said.

“I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow’s match. ⁠It’s ​good in terms of legacy, ​but today it’s not the first thing on my mind.”

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