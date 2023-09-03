The rugby World Cup squads of hosts France, as well as Ireland and England received warm welcomes to their respective Rugby World Cup bases in France on Saturday.

The French will kick off their campaign at the tournament opener on Friday (September 8) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis with a huge match against three-time winners New Zealand. Italy, Uruguay and Namibia complete Pool A.

Ireland are set to face Romania in their Pool B opener next Saturday. The Irish will also face three-times champions South Africa, as well as Scotland and Tonga in their group.

England also kick off their campaign next Saturday when they face Argentina. England also face Japan, Samoa and Chile in Pool D.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals that will be played on October 14 and 15.