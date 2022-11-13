A controversial late try by France saw them snatch victory over the Springboks with a nail-biting 30-26 victory in Marseille. The win over the defending world champions was Le Bleus’ first in 13 years.

Despite the defeat, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber praised his team’s attitude and effort.

“It hurts a lot because the players showed a lot of attitude and put in a great effort and we certainly can’t fault that,” said Nienaber.

“The reality is that we lost by four points against the second-ranked team in the world at home and by three points against the top-ranked team. We are facing Ireland in the pool stages of the World Cup and we could face France or New Zealand in the quarter-final, so we have to keep working hard as a team.”

The hosts were the first to draw blood, keeping the scoreboard ticking through the boot of Thomas Ramos.

South Africa was reduced to 14 men in the 12th minute, after Pieter-Steph du Toit was handed a red card after a dangerous clean on Jonathan Danty.

France capitalised and crossed the whitewash to take a 13-0 lead in the 22nd minute. The Boks after an earlier penalty reduced the deficit to just three points as skipper Siya Kolisi dove over for the visitors’ first of the match in the 31st minute to trail 13-10.

In the second half, France too was reduced to 14 men after Antoine Du Pont handed a red card or an aerial tackle on Cheslin Kolbe.

With the playing field levelled, Nienaber’s men took the lead for the first time in the match thanks to a Kurt-Lee Arendse try, dotting down in the corner to take a 23-19 lead.

Ramos kept the scoreboard ticking for France before the hosts regained the lead with just four minutes to go. After various checks with TMO, Sipili Falatea’s try stood to hand his side a 27-26 lead.

A scrum penalty at the death was the final nail in the coffin for the Boks as France walked away 30-26 victors, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

With France hosting the world cup next year, they are one of the favourites going into next year’s showpiece.

“They (France) are certainly close to one of the favourites,” said Nienaber.

“The last game they lost was against Australia in 2021 and they have won 12 on the trot now. I don’t think there is any other team that has come close to that streak recently.”

He added: “That said, one could see by Italy’s win (against Australia earlier on Saturday) that there is a lot of competition in world rugby at the moment.”

The Springboks will next face Italy in the third test of their tour next Saturday.