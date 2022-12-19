France are coming to terms with their loss on penalties in the FIFA World Cup final. The defending champions pitched up late to the final, with Kylian Mbappe starting the French resurgence in the 80th minute.

France’s title defense ended in a penalty shoot-out after the scores were tied at 3-All after extra time.

Supporters, players, the coach, and even the President, believe this French team will be back in 2026.

France supporters left the Lusail Stadium in utter disbelief at what they had just witnessed.

A night of high drama, where their hero, Kylian Mbappe, scored a hat-trick and took France to the brink of winning, only to be denied by Lionel Messi and Argentina.

“It was a very good match, super Kylian Mbappe, three goals but bad luck. But Messi got the world cup he wanted,” says one of France’s supporters.

“It was a very good match, there needed to be a winner I’m a bit disappointed for the French team but there’s a great winner,” says another France supporter.

France coach Didier Deschamps says this defeat was difficult to swallow because his side forced their way back into contention in the contest. Les Bleus were bidding to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962.

“Despite everything, we came back from the brink and managed to turn around a really difficult situation. But that also gives us even more regrets. that’s football, those sorts of scenarios. in the last minute of extra-time, we were a kick away from winning the world cup,” says Deschamps.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron offered comfort to the beaten French team, and to the people of France.

“I would like to tell everyone who is listening to us tonight and who are sad, that I share their sadness, but we can be proud of this team. we must not forget it. And they are showing what we are deeply about, we have the capacity to make the craziest comeback, to make the unthinkable happen, to be united, to have genius talents.”

Back home in France, on the Champs Elysees, the most famous avenue in Paris, supporters of Les Bleus were dumbstruck by what they had lived through.

“I’m gutted, really, I’m discouraged, today we had all the hope that they will win the world cup, but that wasn’t the case, so it’s hard, I’m disappointed,” says one of the supporters.

“Well-played, Argentina. Bravo Messi! That’s all, we’ll be back in the next world cup,” says another supporter.

“Dismayed, yes, but also resolute that this French team would return to the top in 2026,” says Lyon.

However, in Lyon, there were scenes of unrest following the World Cup result. Projectiles and fireworks were thrown at the police, with bystanders running for cover.