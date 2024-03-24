France charters evacuation flights from Haiti

France is organising government-chartered flights from Haiti to help its nationals seeking to leave the Caribbean country, which has been gripped by gang violence, the French foreign ministry said on Sunday.

About 1 500 French nationals are registered with the French embassy in Haiti, which has seen waves of attacks by rival gangs, including raids on police stations and the international airport.

France’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the evacuation flights were being organised with the defence ministry to enable “the most vulnerable” nationals to leave the country. It did not provide further details.