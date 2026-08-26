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Fourth suspect in Aubrey Tsengwa murder to appear in court

  • ANC supporters and community members sing outside Knysna Magistrates Court ahead of the first appearance of two men accused of murdering former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa on August 24, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sphiwe Hobasi
Sagree Chetty

A fourth suspect in the murder of former Knysna Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor, Aubrey Tsengwa, will appear in the local magistrate’s court in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

This week, three other suspects also appeared in court and were remanded into custody. They will appear again on Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and of attempted murder.

Tsengwa was shot dead in his car last Wednesday. One of his three passengers was wounded. The following day, two other ANC members – former Ward 7 councillor, Mandla Matiwane and taxi boss, Mandla Tyololo, were also shot dead.

On Tuesday, acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, visited the families of all the victims. Police are still searching for suspects in the other murders.

Related video| Fourth suspect processed in Tsengwa murder case:

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